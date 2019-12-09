MEIG Scholarship Programme 2020-2021, Switzerland

The Masters programme in Advanced Studies in European and International Governance at the University of Geneva in Switzerland is now open. http://www.meig.ch

The MEIG programme aims to transfer knowledge about European and international governance in light of todays emerging international challenges and security threats to international peace. The programme is also a great opportunity in providing professional and essential leadership skills.

Interested applicants are advised to complete and sign the scholarship and financial aid application form, kindly noting the deadline 25 December 2019. Please note that the date of submission may also be taken into account during assessment of application forms, therefore application forms need to be submitted as soon as possible.

Further information on this scholarship programme is available at the MEIG website http://www.meig.ch