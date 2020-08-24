-
Recent Posts
- HIS EXCELLENCY TE BERETITENTI TANETI MAAMAU POLICY STATEMENT 2020 August 24, 2020
- Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship August 11, 2020
- VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT: SMALLER ISLAND STATES OFFICER (MFAI) May 27, 2020
- Application & Agreement Form and Public Announcement April 8, 2020
- Health Advisory January 31, 2020
- 2020 Young Pacific Leaders Conference Now Accepting Applications January 22, 2020
Office of Te Beretitenti
- **Covid19 – Kiribati Border Closure Extension August 23, 2020
- >>President Maamau appoints his Cabinet Ministers July 3, 2020
