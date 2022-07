Press Release https://www.mfa.gov.ki/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Kiribati-extends-its-border-closure-until-the-end-of-February-2021-1-1-1.pdf For immediate Release Kiribati extends its border closure until the end of February Bairiki, Tarawa, 11th January 2021———The Government of Kiribati has officially declared a further extension of its border closure in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Government advises that this extension will remain effective until the end of February…