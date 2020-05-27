VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT: SMALLER ISLAND STATES OFFICER (MFAI)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration is pleased to invite expressions of interest (EOIs) from interested applicants for the position of Smaller Island States Officer (SIS Officer). The position is fully funded by the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat and will be based at MFAI. The SIS Officer is the main focal contact at the national level and will work closely with the Secretariat and the Government of Kiribati to provide advice and support for the implementation of the SIS Regional Strategy 2016-2020.

Interested applicants must satisfy the following:

– Bachelor’s degree in either International relations, Economics; Development or Public Administration and Management, or any other relevant field.

– Excellent computer-based skills including word processing and spreadsheet applications

– 5 or more years of professional experience in government or relevant organization.

– An excellent understanding of Smaller Island States’ development priorities and issues.

– The person must be a citizen of and domiciled in the Republic of Kiribati.

Expressions of Interest must be lodged at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration from Thursday 28 May 2020 but no later than 3pm on Thursday 11 June 2020. Details of the position can be obtained at our office in Bairiki or on this link https://www.mfa.gov.ki/rcdu/