Kiribati extends its border closure until the end of February 2021

Kiribati extends its border closure until the end of February

Bairiki, Tarawa, 11th January 2021———The Government of Kiribati has officially declared a further extension of its border closure in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Government advises that this extension will remain effective until the end of February 2021 where it will be further reviewed. Special approvals is required for humanitarian flights to transport essential equipment, medical supplies and medevac operations.

In addition, Kiribati nationals travelling back on government arranged repatriation flights can enter Kiribati. A Repatriation Taskforce setup by Cabinet has been planning recent repatriation exercises to bring back all I-Kiribati stranded overseas since November last year. The Taskforce is currently working with partners and neighboring countries to repatriate remaining stranded nationals and Seafarers who have been affected by the border closures as a result of the pandemic.

The undertaking is being conducted in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures that seek to safeguard the public from the potential entry and transmission of COVID-19. All repatriated nationals would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine at a Government-designated facility on South Tarawa.

Throughout the repatriation period, Kiribati borders will remain closed to foreign nationals unless specific directions are given to enable critical and lifesaving operations and activities in Kiribati. During the border closure, the provision of medical supplies and cargoes will continue under the established COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols to ensure necessary support to strengthen the national health system and to support the needs of the people.

The Government continues to appeal to the general public and Kiribati’s development partners for their continued cooperation, support and understanding to ensure the necessary arrangements are strictly followed so that risks are managed and the health safety of all is not compromised.

E a tia te Tautaeka ni Kiribati ni manga kaanaua riki kainakin ana matabaiawa ibukin totokoan rokon te aoraki ae te COVID-19 iaon Kiribati. E na teimatoa n iin ana matabaiawa Kiribati ni karokoa tokin Beberuare 2021 ao ni manga rinanoaki riki te babaire imwiina. E na bon teimatoa n iai raaka ni kiba aika a baarongaaki aroia ibukin kaekaan te kainano ma iroun te botannaomata n aron karokoan bwaai n aoraki aika a tare, bwaai ni mwakuri aika a kakawaki ao tabeua riki aika a rangi ni kakawaki riki ibukin kainanon te botannaomata.

N reitaki naba ma kaain Kiribati ake a na tauraoi ni karairaki n ana waaki ni kaokioki te Tautaeka. Te Komete are e kateaki man te Kaebineti e a tia ni baaireia bwa e na waaki kaokaia kaain Kiribati ake a bae okiia ao aei are e moa man te namwakaina ae Nobembwa te ririki ae e nako 2021. Ae e tabe ngkai ni waaki te Komete aei ni karaoi ana babaire ma taan Anga te Buooka ao Aaba aika a uakaan ibukin kaokaia nikiraia kaain Kiribati ao kaimoa ake a tia n rootaki mwanangaia man mwiin kainakin matabaiawa n aban nako te aonnaba ibukin te aoraki aei.

E karaoaki te waaki ni kaokioki aei rinanon kainibaaire aika a mamatoa ke te Standard Operating Procedure ibukin kamanoaia te botannaomata bwa e na bon aki naba roko iaon Kiribati te COVID-19. Ao ni kabane kaain Kiribati ake a reke iaan te kaokioki aei a na bane n rinanon te kainibaaire aei ao man karaoaki te tutuo nakoia ao ni kaawakinaki n taabo ni kamanomano ke Quarantine centers iaon Tarawa.

Inanon te tai are e waaki iai te kaokioki, ao ana matabaiawa Kiribati e na teimatoa n in nakoia iabatera ma aei e na bon kona n uki nakoia ngkana bon iai te babaire ibukin karokoaia iaan kainanoan aia mwakuri are a na waakinna iaon Kiribati. Inanon naba kainakin ara matabaiawa ao bwaai n aoraki ao kaako a na bon teimatoa naba n rooroko rinanon kainibaaire n irekereke ma totokoan rokon te COVID-19 iaon Kiribati.

E na teimatoa ami Tautaeka aei ni kawenea bwanaana ma te kaoriori nakoimi te botannaomata ao rabwata ake a teimatoa n anga aia ibuobuoki bwa a na irii raoi nanon babaire aika a mamatoa n te aro bwa e na teimatoa te marurung man aki rokon te COVID-19 iaon abara.